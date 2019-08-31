Sydney man arrested after allegedly fleeing police on Cabot Trail

A 46-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing from police and ramming his vehicle into a police cruiser Friday night.

According to a news release, an officer with Ingonish Beach RCMP tried to pull a vehicle over on the Cabot Trail in Rear Little River, but the driver fled.

A pursuit ensued, according to police, then the suspect “intentionally rammed multiple police vehicles several times,” causing quite a bit of damage to both vehicles. .

Officers were able to eventually pull the suspect’s vehicle over and he was arrested.

The suspect from Sydney is facing charges of flight from police and dangerous operation of a vehicle.