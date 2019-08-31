Sydney man arrested after allegedly fleeing police on Cabot Trail
A 46-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing from police and ramming his vehicle into a police cruiser Friday night.
READ MORE: Lunenburg County man arrested after stabbing in New Minas area
According to a news release, an officer with Ingonish Beach RCMP tried to pull a vehicle over on the Cabot Trail in Rear Little River, but the driver fled.
A pursuit ensued, according to police, then the suspect “intentionally rammed multiple police vehicles several times,” causing quite a bit of damage to both vehicles. .
Officers were able to eventually pull the suspect’s vehicle over and he was arrested.
READ MORE: Moncton men plead guilty in connection with 55 theft complaints
The suspect from Sydney is facing charges of flight from police and dangerous operation of a vehicle.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.