Young woman randomly attacked in public washroom, man tackled, arrested: Penticton RCMP

Penticton RCMP say a man was arrested following a random assault of a young woman inside a public washroom.

Police say the incident happened Thursday around 1:15 p.m. and involved a mother and a daughter, 19, from Chilliwack.

According to police, the unknown man barged into the public washroom, yelling, and began banging the stalls.

He then gained entry into the daughter’s stall and punched her several times.

The mother and daughter escaped the washroom and called for help.

Police say the man then ran out of the washroom, but a citizen who had overheard the commotion saw the man running and tackled him to the ground.

Penticton RCMP added that with assistance from others in the area, the man in his late 20s was arrested and taken into custody. Charges of assault are being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service.

Police say the daughter sustained minor injuries.

Those who witnessed the incident are encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.