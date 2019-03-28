Victoria police seeking witnesses after ‘random’ assault leaves 2 women with injuries
Police in Victoria are investigating an alleged assault that left two women with serious injuries early Tuesday morning, and authorities are asking for witnesses to come forward.
Investigators are calling the alleged attack “random,” saying they’ve been unable to find a motive.
Officers were called to the area of Broad and Johnson streets at 2:45 a.m. on March 26, near the Paparazzi Nightclub.
According to police, the two women, who are both in their 60s, were assaulted by an unknown man while they were waiting for a taxi. Police say the suspect then quickly fled the scene before officers arrived.
The women’s injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.
The suspect is described as an Indigenous man in his early 20s who was wearing a T-shirt with a graphic, a black windbreaker, dark blue jeans and a dark baseball cap with a flat brim at the time of the alleged incident.
Police say the suspect was reportedly inside the nightclub before the alleged assault and was singing karaoke with another person. Investigators now want to speak with that other person.
Anyone who has information about the alleged assault or knows the suspect is asked to call police or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
