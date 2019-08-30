Quebec horse rescue nominated for national award

Quebec non-profit A Horse Tale (AHT) has been nominated as a finalist for Horse Canada’s 2019 Hero of the Horse Award.

Out of the ten nominees, AHT is the only horse rescue shelter from Quebec that’s nominated, said Mike Grenier, executive director of the seven-year-old Vaudreuil-Dorion based shelter.

“It’s an honour,” Grenier told Global News about being nominated.

With Montreal’s calèche industry coming to an end, AHT has already taken in six retired calèche horses and looks forward to taking in more.

The rescue also works with the MS Society, the Canadian Armed Forces and programs for people with mental health issues and intellectual disabilities. The animal shelter welcomes members of these groups on a weekly basis to benefit from spending time with the horses and nature.

Grenier told Global News they also have a tentative growth project on the horizon. Due to the limited space, they have to house the animals, the rescue wants to have a new barn built to house an additional 40 horses.

They currently have to refuse up to 15 horses a year due to a lack of space.

The winner of Horse Canada’s 2019 Hero of the Horse Award will win $2,000, which AHT would put to their expansion project.

“Winning would not only give them the extra funds but also the recognition for all their hard work,” said Vaudreuil-Soulanges MP Peter Schiefke.

The horses are counting on the shelter, Grenier said.

Voting is open until Sept.15 and can be done here.

