Granby Zoo welcomes 2 jaguar cubs, hails births as a ‘victory’

The Granby Zoo is celebrating after welcoming two jaguar cubs to its animal family this summer.

The organization says that Taiama, a seven-year-old jaguar, gave birth to her third and her fourth babies during the night of Aug. 6.

“For the moment, we are giving the mother all the calm and intimacy necessary to look after her little ones, which she does very well,” the zoo said in a Facebook post.

Jaguar populations have been steadily declining for years, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. They are threatened by habitat loss, hunting and the illegal trade of body parts.

Jaguars are part of the Species Survival Plan (SSP) under the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The Granby Zoo says they are among the accredited organizations that are committed to helping breed them.

“Each birth is therefore a victory for the species with precarious status (x2 in this case),” said the zoo.

The names of the two cubs haven’t been revealed yet. The zoo says the babies will stay with their mother for now until they are visible to the public this fall.

