Regina police issue warrant for suspect in pedestrian shooting

Regina police have issued a warrant for a man who allegedly shot at two pedestrians on Monday evening.

Police say Braden James Moneybird, also known as Braden Sheepskin, of Regina, is wanted on several charges relating to the incident.

The incident took place in the area of 1000 block of Robinson Street shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Police say Moneybird, 19, was reportedly driving a mountain bike when he exchanged words with two people who were walking, got off his bike and fired a gun in their direction.

The pedestrians ran southbound while the suspect rode off on his bike northbound, according to police, and they say no one was injured in the exchange.

Moneybird is facing six charges including two counts of discharging a firearm in a reckless manner and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Moneybird was last seen wearing a white Calvin Klein shirt with a thick blue stripe across the middle with the name “Calvin Klein” across it, a white baseball cap, white pants, and white runners, according to police.

They say Moneybird typically wears a black Nike baseball cap.

He is described as being five-foot-seven-inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds with a thin build and light complexion, brown eyes, and short black hair. Noticeable markings include tattoos on both forearms and a black teardrop tattoo on the corner of his right eye.

Police said their attempts to locate Braden James Moneybird have been unsuccessful and are asking anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).