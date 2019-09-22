Canada election: Scarborough North

The riding of Scarborough North is currently represented by Liberal MP Shaun Chen, who became a parliamentarian for the first time in the 2015 election. The riding was created for the 2015 election. Chen defeated Conservative challenger Ravinder Malhi by less than 8,200 votes (a 20.8 percentage difference).

Candidates

Liberal: Shaun Chen (Incumbent)

Conservative: David Kong

Green: Avery Velez

NDP: Yan Chen

PPC: Jude Guerrier

The riding is bordered by Steeles Avenue to the north, Midland Avenue to the west, Highway 401 to the south, and Neilson Road, the hydro transmission lines and the Rouge River to the east.