Canada election: Scarborough North
The riding of Scarborough North is currently represented by Liberal MP Shaun Chen, who became a parliamentarian for the first time in the 2015 election. The riding was created for the 2015 election. Chen defeated Conservative challenger Ravinder Malhi by less than 8,200 votes (a 20.8 percentage difference).
Candidates
Liberal: Shaun Chen (Incumbent)
Conservative: David Kong
Green: Avery Velez
NDP: Yan Chen
PPC: Jude Guerrier
The riding is bordered by Steeles Avenue to the north, Midland Avenue to the west, Highway 401 to the south, and Neilson Road, the hydro transmission lines and the Rouge River to the east.
