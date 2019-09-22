Canada election: Scarborough-Agincourt
The riding of Scarborough-Agincourt is currently represented by Liberal MP Jean Yip, who became a parliamentarian for the first time in a 2017 byelection. Yip succeeded her husband, Arnold Chan, after he died in 2017. He was re-elected as the MP for the riding in 2015. Yip defeated Conservative challenger Dasong Zou by more than 1,600 votes (an 8.9 percentage difference).
Candidates
Liberal: Jean Yip (Incumbent)
Conservative: Sean Hu
Green: Randi Ramdeen
NDP: Larisa Julius
PPC: Anthony Internicola
The riding is bordered by Highway 401 to the south, Victoria Park Avenue to the west, Steeles Avenue to the north and Midland Avenue to the east.
