Canada election: Scarborough-Agincourt

The riding of Scarborough-Agincourt is currently represented by Liberal MP Jean Yip, who became a parliamentarian for the first time in a 2017 byelection. Yip succeeded her husband, Arnold Chan, after he died in 2017. He was re-elected as the MP for the riding in 2015. Yip defeated Conservative challenger Dasong Zou by more than 1,600 votes (an 8.9 percentage difference).

Candidates

Liberal: Jean Yip (Incumbent)

Conservative: Sean Hu

Green: Randi Ramdeen

NDP: Larisa Julius

PPC: Anthony Internicola

The riding is bordered by Highway 401 to the south, Victoria Park Avenue to the west, Steeles Avenue to the north and Midland Avenue to the east.