Decision Canada 2019

More
Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Scarborough-Agincourt

By Staff Global News
Map of the Scarborough-Agincourt riding.

Map of the Scarborough-Agincourt riding.

Elections Canada
A A

The riding of Scarborough-Agincourt is currently represented by Liberal MP Jean Yip, who became a parliamentarian for the first time in a 2017 byelection. Yip succeeded her husband, Arnold Chan, after he died in 2017. He was re-elected as the MP for the riding in 2015. Yip defeated Conservative challenger Dasong Zou by more than 1,600 votes (an 8.9 percentage difference).

Candidates

Liberal: Jean Yip (Incumbent)
Conservative: Sean Hu
Green: Randi Ramdeen
NDP: Larisa Julius
PPC: Anthony Internicola

The riding is bordered by Highway 401 to the south, Victoria Park Avenue to the west, Steeles Avenue to the north and Midland Avenue to the east.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
canada election
canada election 2019
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
Scarborough-Agincourt

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.