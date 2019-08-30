Features
Fredericton man walking 500 kilometres for COPD awareness

Betts was born with asthma, a form of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Wendell Betts has been training for what he calls his biggest challenge ever – to walk from Edmundston to Sackville, as well as raise funds and awareness about Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

“I struggled for every breath. My lungs were at 23 per cent and I was on oxygen 24/7,” said Betts.


COPD is a disease that gets worse over time. There currently is no cure, but treatments such as using inhalers, oxygen therapy or surgery, as well as lifestyle changes can help manage the disease.

At his heaviest, Betts says he weighed 368 pounds.

“Dead man walking … that’s where I was. I would go to a local gym and struggle to do three minutes on the treadmill and go home and sleep for 24 hours,” said Betts.

His health journey has had several road blocks, but after a lifestyle change he lost 140 pounds. His family will be with him along the way for support.

“He couldn’t walk from the house to the mailbox, and now he’s going 500 kilometres. It just makes my heart happy,” said Lois Eggert, Wendell Betts’ sister.

“We can’t believe what he has done and how far he has come.”

Betts is already touched by the generosity of strangers.

“He asked me how much my sneakers cost and I told him $100 a pair. He reached in his wallet and gave me $200,” said Betts.

After the walk is over, Betts plans to recuperate, meditate and write a book about his journey with COPD.

 
