Politics
August 30, 2019 1:15 pm

PC leader says Tory government would make seniors more secure

By The Canadian Press

Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba and Premier Brian Pallister, at a leaders' debate at CBC in Winnipeg, Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Manitobans go to the polls Sept. 10. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

John Woods/The Canadian Press
Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister says a Tory government would benefit seniors if it were re-elected on Sept. 10.

Pallister reannounced many promises today concerning taxes and safety.

The Tories have made taxes one of the central planks of their election campaign.

They have said they would remove the provincial sales tax on home insurance and for people preparing their taxes.

They have also pledged that they would eliminate probate fees and remove tax on the preparation of wills.

Pallister says the Tory plan would make seniors more secure.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

