Cobourg Police Service
August 30, 2019 4:11 pm

Toronto man charged with weapon possession in Cobourg: police

By Noor Ibrahim Global News

Global Peterborough File
Cobourg police say they arrested a man early Friday morning for allegedly possessing a spring-activated knife.

The man was already on court-imposed conditions for possessing a prohibited weapon, police said.

Blair Spencer, 29, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police encourage anyone with information that may help the investigation to contact Cobourg Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

