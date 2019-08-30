Toronto man charged with weapon possession in Cobourg: police
Cobourg police say they arrested a man early Friday morning for allegedly possessing a spring-activated knife.
The man was already on court-imposed conditions for possessing a prohibited weapon, police said.
Blair Spencer, 29, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.
Police encourage anyone with information that may help the investigation to contact Cobourg Police Service or Crime Stoppers.
