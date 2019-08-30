Manitoba highways to experience disruptions due to planned Indigenous round dances

If you’re headed out of the city for the long weekend, you may experience some traffic disruptions.

Manitoba RCMP said a pair of peaceful protests are planned for two Manitoba highways between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday.

RCMP said they were contacted by the Southern Chiefs Organization about the events, which will be held on Highway 75 near the Emerson Port of Entry at the Canada/U.S. border, and on Highway 59 near the South Beach Casino & Resort.

The two peaceful events are expected to slow down traffic considerably, but police encourage motorists to be patient.

“We know people want to get to their destinations, but we ask the public to be patient, to slow down when approaching police vehicles, and follow the instructions of the officers,” said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

“We will have a number of officers on scene at both locations to ensure the safety and security of everyone involved.”

In a release Friday, the Southern Chiefs Organization said the traffic disruptions are not protests, but rather “a blessing of the grounds we travel, and an attempt to educate the people who come through about important issues to Manitobans.”

The protests will consist of 10-minute round dances followed by a 15-minute break to allow traffic to flow through the areas, and volunteers will be be handing out information cards.

“Provincial policies and laws invade our communities and are purely to the advantage of the Province,” said Chief Deborah Smith of Brokenhead Ojibway Nation, who is organizing the round dance on Highway 59.

“From tobacco and cannabis taxation regimes, to the overwhelming number of of Indigenous children in care, our economies are suffering and our children are being commodified.

“I would challenge any candidate who is running in the provincial election to step up and start really implementing the Path to Reconciliation Act that was passed in the Manitoba Legislature in 2016.”

Smith said she also encourages Indigenous Manitobans to get out and vote in the Sept. 10 election.

