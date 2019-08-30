Aylmer Street Crash
August 30, 2019 1:54 pm
Updated: August 30, 2019 1:56 pm

Boat collides with transport truck on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough

By Noor Ibrahim Global News

A boat being towed by an SUV on Lansdowne Street came undone and collided with a transport truck travelling northbound on Aylmer Street.

A A

Peterborough traffic was delayed for a few hours on Lansdowne and Aylmer streets on Thursday afternoon, after a boat being towed by an SUV disconnected and struck a transport truck.

Witnesses say the SUV was travelling eastbound on Lansdowne Street when the boat came undone just after 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 29.

READ MORE: One dead, one missing after boats collide on Stoney Lake north of Peterborough: OPP

The boat collided with the transport truck just as the truck was turning north onto Aylmer Street.

Firefighters arrived to try and remove the boat using hydrolocks. However, a heavy tow had to be brought in.

READ MORE: Family, friends mourn 2 who lost lives in Ontario boating accident involving Kevin O’Leary

No one was injured in the crash and it is unclear at this point if any charges will be laid.

WATCH BELOW: Talking water safety with Peterborough Power and Sail
Report an error
Aylmer Street Crash
boat collides with truck
Boating
Landsdowne crash
Peterborough boat
Peterborough firefighters
Peterborough traffic
rogue boat
transport truck hit by boat
truck hit by boat

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.