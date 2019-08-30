Boat collides with transport truck on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough

Peterborough traffic was delayed for a few hours on Lansdowne and Aylmer streets on Thursday afternoon, after a boat being towed by an SUV disconnected and struck a transport truck.

Witnesses say the SUV was travelling eastbound on Lansdowne Street when the boat came undone just after 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 29.

The boat collided with the transport truck just as the truck was turning north onto Aylmer Street.

Firefighters arrived to try and remove the boat using hydrolocks. However, a heavy tow had to be brought in.

No one was injured in the crash and it is unclear at this point if any charges will be laid.

