One dead, one missing after boats collide on Stoney Lake: OPP

One man is dead and another is missing following a collison between two boats north of Peterborough on Saturday night.

Peterborough County OPP report around 9:30 Saturday night, two boats collided in Young’s Bay on Stoney Lake just off Northey’s Bay Road, about 50 kilometres north of Peterborough.

There were 3 people in each boat and local residents transported 5 of the 6 to shore, OPP said.

A 31-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said.

Another 31-year old man from Mississauga is still missing.

The remaining victims were transported by ambulance to hospital with various injuries.

OPP will be on the scene Sunday trying to determine the cause of the collision and the divers will continue the search for the missing man.