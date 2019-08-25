boating accident
August 25, 2019 10:02 am
Updated: August 25, 2019 10:34 am

One dead, one missing after boats collide on Stoney Lake: OPP

By Videographer  Global News

OPP say two boats collided on Stoney Lake Saturday evening

Nick Westoll/Global News File
A A

One man is dead and another is missing following a collison between two boats north of Peterborough on Saturday night.

Peterborough County OPP report around 9:30 Saturday night, two boats collided in Young’s Bay on Stoney Lake just off Northey’s Bay Road, about 50 kilometres north of Peterborough.

There were 3 people in each boat and local residents transported 5 of the 6 to shore, OPP said.

A 31-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said.

Another 31-year old man from Mississauga is still missing.

The remaining victims were transported by ambulance to hospital with various injuries.

OPP will be on the scene Sunday trying to determine the cause of the collision and the divers will continue the search for the missing man.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Boat
boating accident
divers
Fatal
Northey's Bay Road
OPP
Peterborough
Stoney Lake

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.