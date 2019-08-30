Labour Day in Toronto 2019: What’s open and closed

As Torontonians gear up for the final long weekend of summer, here’s a look at what will remain open and what’s closing up shop for the holiday Monday.

What’s open

Alcohol

64 Beer Store locations will be opened on Labour Day Monday for the first time ever. You can see a list of open stores here.

Public Transit

The TTC is running on a holiday schedule

GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule

Toronto Island Park and the ferry is running on a weekend schedule.

Attractions

High Park Zoo

Toronto Zoo

Canadian National Exhibition

Ontario Place

Ontario Science Centre

CN Tower

Ripley’s Aquarium

Hockey Hall of Fame

Stackt Market

Movie theatres generally stay open on holidays

Museum

Fort York and Spadina Museum

Art Gallery of Ontario

Aga Khan Museum

Royal Ontario Museum

Malls

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Square One

Upper Canada Mall

Toronto Premium Outlets

Pacific Mall

Vaughan Mills

According to City of Toronto bylaws, bars, restaurants, small retail locations and gas stations can stay open on the holiday if they choose to. For restaurants, patrons are encouraged to call ahead to see if their place of interest is open.

What’s closed

LCBO and some Beer stores.

Government offices, banks, most retail outlets

City-operated child care and recreation centres

Most outdoor pools close for the season Sunday, and indoor pools are closed on Labour Day

Toronto Public Library branches are closed on Sunday and Monday

There is no Canada Post mail collection or delivery

Toronto police will also not be enforcing on-street parking by-laws during Labour Day Monday.