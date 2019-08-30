Labour Day in Toronto 2019: What’s open and closed
As Torontonians gear up for the final long weekend of summer, here’s a look at what will remain open and what’s closing up shop for the holiday Monday.
What’s open
Alcohol
- 64 Beer Store locations will be opened on Labour Day Monday for the first time ever. You can see a list of open stores here.
Public Transit
- The TTC is running on a holiday schedule
- GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule
- Toronto Island Park and the ferry is running on a weekend schedule.
Attractions
- High Park Zoo
- Toronto Zoo
- Canadian National Exhibition
- Ontario Place
- Ontario Science Centre
- CN Tower
- Ripley’s Aquarium
- Hockey Hall of Fame
- Stackt Market
- Movie theatres generally stay open on holidays
Museum
- Fort York and Spadina Museum
- Art Gallery of Ontario
- Aga Khan Museum
- Royal Ontario Museum
Malls
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre
- Square One
- Upper Canada Mall
- Toronto Premium Outlets
- Pacific Mall
- Vaughan Mills
According to City of Toronto bylaws, bars, restaurants, small retail locations and gas stations can stay open on the holiday if they choose to. For restaurants, patrons are encouraged to call ahead to see if their place of interest is open.
What’s closed
- LCBO and some Beer stores.
- Government offices, banks, most retail outlets
- City-operated child care and recreation centres
- Most outdoor pools close for the season Sunday, and indoor pools are closed on Labour Day
- Toronto Public Library branches are closed on Sunday and Monday
- There is no Canada Post mail collection or delivery
Toronto police will also not be enforcing on-street parking by-laws during Labour Day Monday.
