Canada election: Lambton-Kent-Middlesex
A A
A large riding in Southwestern Ontario, this district is bordered by Lake Huron in the north, the Thames River in the south and extends out to Lake St. Clair, excluding a section of Lambton County surround Sarnia.
Having served the riding since the 2006 election, Conservative Bev Shipley announced he will not be seeking re-election. Prior to the Conservatives victory in 2006, longtime Liberal MP Rose-Marie Ur held the riding since 1997.
The largest population centres in this riding are the western suburbs of London (Strathroy, Komoka), and the town of Wallaceburg.
Candidates
Conservatives: Lianne Rood
Liberals: Carmen Lemieux
Greens: Anthony Li
NDP: TBD
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.