Canada election: Lambton-Kent-Middlesex

A large riding in Southwestern Ontario, this district is bordered by Lake Huron in the north, the Thames River in the south and extends out to Lake St. Clair, excluding a section of Lambton County surround Sarnia.

Having served the riding since the 2006 election, Conservative Bev Shipley announced he will not be seeking re-election. Prior to the Conservatives victory in 2006, longtime Liberal MP Rose-Marie Ur held the riding since 1997.

The largest population centres in this riding are the western suburbs of London (Strathroy, Komoka), and the town of Wallaceburg.

Candidates

Conservatives: Lianne Rood

Liberals: Carmen Lemieux

Greens: Anthony Li

NDP: TBD