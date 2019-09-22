Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019 8:52 pm

Canada election: Lambton-Kent-Middlesex

By Staff Global News

Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Lambton-Kent-Middlesex

Elections Canada
A large riding in Southwestern Ontario, this district is bordered by Lake Huron in the north, the Thames River in the south and extends out to Lake St. Clair, excluding a section of Lambton County surround Sarnia.

Having served the riding since the 2006 election, Conservative Bev Shipley announced he will not be seeking re-election. Prior to the Conservatives victory in 2006, longtime Liberal MP Rose-Marie Ur held the riding since 1997.

The largest population centres in this riding are the western suburbs of London (Strathroy, Komoka), and the town of Wallaceburg.

Candidates

Conservatives: Lianne Rood
Liberals: Carmen Lemieux
Greens: Anthony Li
NDP: TBD

