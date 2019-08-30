London man, 27, charged with child luring for 2nd time in a month

A London man has been charged with child-luring offences for the second time in a month.

On Friday, police announced that Joshua Robert Wightwick, 27, had been charged in relation to alleged communication between him and a 14-year-old girl over various social media platforms.

The city’s internet child exploitation (ICE) unit says the alleged contact took place on multiple occasions during the month of June.

Wightwick has been charged with eight offences, including possession of child pornography, extortion, invitation to sexual touching involving a person under 16 years old and indecent exposure to a person under 16 years old.

Friday’s announcement marks the second time in August that Wightwick has faced child-luring offences.

On Aug. 6, police alleged Wightwick had communicated with a 14-year-old girl through Facebook Messenger and later had face-to-face meetings with her in the city.

Police say the communications and meetings took place between May 25 and June 11.

Investigators say Facebook contacted them in relation to the messages before officers arrested a man at a west London residence.

Const. Sandasha Bough confirmed to Global News Radio 980 CFPL that the two sets of charges are related to separate investigations.

Wightwick is set to appear in a London courthouse on Sept. 19 to answer to both sets of charges.

Bough added that Wightwick is currently not in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).