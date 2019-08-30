Alfred Jackson, Prince’s half-brother and heir, dies at 66

Alfred Jackson, one of the six surviving siblings of late music icon Prince, died on Thursday morning. He was 66.

“Hi…this morning my older beloved brother Alfred passed on,” Prince’s sister Tyka Nelson posted on Facebook, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. “Thank u for respecting our privacy at this time & 4 being so nice 2 him.”

The cause of death was not revealed.

Jackson was a U.S. air force veteran and served in the Vietnam War.

After Prince’s death, Jackson told Entertainment Tonight that he hadn’t spoken to the Purple Rain singer in almost 15 years.

“I miss my brother because my brother was everything in the world to me,” an emotional Jackson said. “God bless Prince, God bless the world. He’s a legend, he really is.”

“He was so busy on the road because he had so many engagements with his music,” Jackson added. “So he had to travel all around the world. I always saw him on television, read the magazines and said: ‘There’s my brother, Prince.’ I was so happy he was making it for himself, I really was.”

Jackson was the son of Mattie Baker, Prince’s mom, before she married Prince’s father, John L. Nelson.

Tyka Nelson and Omarr Baker are also Baker’s children.

Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson, Tyka Nelson and John R. Nelson are the surviving children of John L. Nelson.

Prince died at age 57 of an accidental fentanyl overdose at Paisley Park on April 21, 2016.