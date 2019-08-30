No suspects after woman shot in Overbrook, Ottawa police say

A woman in her 40s was injured in a shooting in the early hours of Friday morning east of downtown Ottawa, police say.

The shooting happened shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Whitton Crescent in Overbrook, according to Ottawa police.

READ MORE: Man charged in string of Carling Avenue break-ins — Ottawa police

The woman suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital in critical condition, but her injuries were not considered life-threatening, police and paramedics said later Friday morning.

Police have no suspects and no one in custody in connection with the incident, spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon said.

READ MORE: Ottawa landlord ordered to forfeit part of property rented to unsanctioned pot dispensaries

The police department’s guns and gangs unit is investigating the shooting.

WATCH (Aug. 26, 2019): New police chief says Ottawa met all his requirements for return to policing

