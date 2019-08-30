Crime
No suspects after woman shot in Overbrook, Ottawa police say

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Ottawa police are still searching for suspects in a shooting that took place in Overbrook early Friday.

Beatrice Britneff / Global News
A woman in her 40s was injured in a shooting in the early hours of Friday morning east of downtown Ottawa, police say.

The shooting happened shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Whitton Crescent in Overbrook, according to Ottawa police.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital in critical condition, but her injuries were not considered life-threatening, police and paramedics said later Friday morning.

Police have no suspects and no one in custody in connection with the incident, spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon said.

The police department’s guns and gangs unit is investigating the shooting.

