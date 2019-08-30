‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ trailer: Heroes reunite once again to save humanity

Paramount Pictures has just released a second look at the sixth and highly anticipated instalment of the Terminator franchise, Terminator: Dark Fate.

On Friday morning, longtime fans of the sci-fi series were treated to a two-and-a-half-minute theatrical trailer for the upcoming film directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool).

The action-packed preview offers not only a variety of cheesy quips, conflict and explosions but a great deal of human-versus-machine violence as well.

Meet your fate. Check out the official poster for #TerminatorDarkFate, in theatres 11.1.19. pic.twitter.com/NmW7tt4n59 — Terminator: Dark Fate (@Terminator) August 30, 2019

After nearly three decades apart, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton are also reunited on screen as the infamous T-800 and Sarah Connor protagonists.

“When this is all over, I am going to kill you,” says Connor to T-800 as the duo reluctantly prepares to save humanity together once again.

The trailer expands on two franchise newcomers, played by Mackenzie Davis and Natalia Reyes, who were both introduced in the official Dark Fate teaser in May.

It opens with an overhead view of Grace (Davis) laying down in a bed. Her eyes shoot open in shock as Connor looms over her with a gun pointed to her head.

“Talk,” says Connor. “Talk fast.”

Grace, who is later revealed to be a cyborg — part-human, part-machine — quickly tackles Connor, pins her up against a wall and takes command of the firearm.

“You first,” she replies.

Dark Fate will serve as James Cameron’s official return to the Terminator franchise — his first in more than 28 years — however, this time around, the 65-year-old was enlisted as executive producer.

Because of his involvement, Dark Fate will be a direct sequel to the first two Terminator films, The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgement Day, both of which Cameron directed.

The trailer continues with Connor explaining to Grace exactly who she is.

“My name is Sarah Connor,” she begins. “Aug. 29, 1997. It was supposed to be judgment day, but I changed the future.”

“I saved three billion lives,” she continues. “Is that enough of a resumé for you?”

“No,” replies the cyborg. “You may have changed the future but you didn’t change our fate.”

Terminator: Dark Fate hits cinemas across Canada on Nov. 1.

