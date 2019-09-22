Canada election: Chatham-Kent-Leamington
Chatham-Kent-Leamington was born out of the 2012 federal electoral boundaries redistribution, which saw the merging of Chatham-Kent-Essex, Essex and Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.
This year’s campaign sees a departure from incumbent David Van Kesteren. The Conservative MP held the current riding since 2015 and represented the former Chatham-Kent-Essex since 2006. Taking over the Conservative bid is David Epp, a Leamington farmer who has worked with Ontario Processing Vegetable Growers and serves as president for Lycoland Farms.
The riding will also see a return from Liberal candidate Katie Osmtead, NDP candidate Tony Walsh and Green Party candidate Mark Vercouteren. John Balagtas of the newly-formed People’s Party of Canada joins Epp as a rookie in the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Katie Omstead
Conservatives: David Epp
NDP: Tony Walsh
Green: Mark Vercouteren
People’s Party of Canada: John Balagtas
The riding is comprised of all of Leamington, the township of Pelee, Moravian Indian Reserve No. 47 and a portion of the town of Lakeshore that sits east of Rochester Townline Road. Lake Erie borders its southeastern end, with Chatham-Kent’s inclusion in the riding starting southeast of the Thames River.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.