Canada election: Chatham-Kent-Leamington

Chatham-Kent-Leamington was born out of the 2012 federal electoral boundaries redistribution, which saw the merging of Chatham-Kent-Essex, Essex and Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.

This year’s campaign sees a departure from incumbent David Van Kesteren. The Conservative MP held the current riding since 2015 and represented the former Chatham-Kent-Essex since 2006. Taking over the Conservative bid is David Epp, a Leamington farmer who has worked with Ontario Processing Vegetable Growers and serves as president for Lycoland Farms.

The riding will also see a return from Liberal candidate Katie Osmtead, NDP candidate Tony Walsh and Green Party candidate Mark Vercouteren. John Balagtas of the newly-formed People’s Party of Canada joins Epp as a rookie in the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Katie Omstead

Conservatives: David Epp

NDP: Tony Walsh

Green: Mark Vercouteren

People’s Party of Canada: John Balagtas

The riding is comprised of all of Leamington, the township of Pelee, Moravian Indian Reserve No. 47 and a portion of the town of Lakeshore that sits east of Rochester Townline Road. Lake Erie borders its southeastern end, with Chatham-Kent’s inclusion in the riding starting southeast of the Thames River.