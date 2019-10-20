Canada election results: Essex

Send this page to someone via email

Incumbent Tracey Ramsey looks to maintain newly gained New Democrat power in what was formerly a stronghold for the Official Opposition. The Conservatives held the riding under Jim Watson from 2004 to 2015. Watson’s reign would come to end when then-newcomer Ramsey won the riding with narrow lead of less than 4,000 votes.

Former Kingsville councillor Chris Lewis looks to restore Conservative power in the riding. Audrey Festeryga returns to the ring for the Liberals and William Capes has earned the candidacy of the newly formed People’s Party of Canada. The Greens have yet to nominate a candidate for the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Audrey Festeryga

Conservatives: Chris Lewis

NDP: Tracey Ramsey (Incumbent)

Green: Jennifer Alderson

People’s Party of Canada: William Capes

As the name suggests, the riding consists of a large portion of Essex County. Amherstburg, Essex, Kingsville and LaSalle all lie within the district, along with the portion of Lakeshore that sits west of Rochester Townline Road. Lake Erie borders the south with Lake St. Clair sitting on Essex riding’s north side.

