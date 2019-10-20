Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Canada

Canada election results: Essex

By Staff Global News
Posted October 20, 2019 6:43 pm

Incumbent Tracey Ramsey looks to maintain newly gained New Democrat power in what was formerly a stronghold for the Official Opposition. The Conservatives held the riding under Jim Watson from 2004 to 2015. Watson’s reign would come to end when then-newcomer Ramsey won the riding with narrow lead of less than 4,000 votes.

Former Kingsville councillor Chris Lewis looks to restore Conservative power in the riding. Audrey Festeryga returns to the ring for the Liberals and William Capes has earned the candidacy of the newly formed People’s Party of Canada. The Greens have yet to nominate a candidate for the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Audrey Festeryga
Conservatives: Chris Lewis
NDP: Tracey Ramsey (Incumbent)
Green: Jennifer Alderson
People’s Party of Canada: William Capes

As the name suggests, the riding consists of a large portion of Essex County. Amherstburg, Essex, Kingsville and LaSalle all lie within the district, along with the portion of Lakeshore that sits west of Rochester Townline Road. Lake Erie borders the south with Lake St. Clair sitting on Essex riding’s north side.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Federal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionDecision Canadacanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaEssex
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.