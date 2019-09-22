Canada election: Pierrefonds–Dollard
The riding was created in 1986 by combining the parts of Dollard and Vaudreuil ridings. Liberal Frank Baylis won in 2015 but will not seek re-election in the 2019 federal election.
Conservative Mariam Ishak is the only major party candidate standing in the race so far.
Boundaries: This riding includes Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Port-Saint-Raphaël, along with Dollard-des-Ormeaux and L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève. This is one of the few Montreal area ridings to see no boundary changes for this election.
Last Election: Liberal MP Frank Baylis won in the 2015 with 58.66 per cent of the vote.
History: This riding was held by Liberal MP Bernard Patry from 1993 until the NDP victory in 2011. The last conservative elected here was PC Gerry Weiner in 1988.
Candidates
Incumbent: Frank Baylis, Liberal (not seeking re-election)
Liberal: TBA
Bloc Québécois: TBA
Green: Lisa Mintz
NDP: TBA
Conservative: Mariam Ishak
PPC: Lee Weishar
Comments
