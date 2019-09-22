Canada election: Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount

Liberal MP Marc Garneau won the 2015 federal election with 57.67 per cent of the vote. He was the first Canadian in space and currently serves as the minister of Transportation.

Boundaries: Along with Westmount and NDG, this riding also includes Montreal West.

Last Election: Residents of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount elected Liberal MP Marc Garneau in the 2015 federal election

History: Both of this area’s former ridings, Westmount-Ville Marie and Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Lachine, elected all Liberals from 1997-2008. One of four ridings on the west side of Montreal that stayed with the Liberals in 2011, it contains most of the former riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, home to Liberal MP Warren Allmand from 1965 to 1997.

Candidates

Liberal: Marc Garneau (Incumbent)

Bloc Québécois: TBD

Green: Robert Green

NDP: TBD

Conservative: Neil Drabkin

PPC: André Valiquette