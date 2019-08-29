Entertainment
August 29, 2019 8:45 pm

Man strips down to birthday suit inside Kelowna restaurant

By Online Journalist  Global News

A man caused a bit of a stir recently when he got naked inside a Kelowna restaurant called the Naked Café. The man was politely asked to leave the vegan establishment, which he did.

No shirt, no shoes and no service.

Not a surprising outcome for a man who recently stripped down to his birthday suit inside a Kelowna restaurant.

WATCH BELOW (Aired July 22, 2019): Naked man from Pennsylvania grabs coffee at Vermont coffee shop

The strange incident happened, coincidentally, at Naked Café, where an employee inside the vegan restaurant the can be heard saying “I didn’t think he would do this.”

The man, who made an order after dropping his drawers, was asked to leave the restaurant, which he did.

Global News has reached out to the restaurant for more information.

