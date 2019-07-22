Man shocks cashier after walking into Vermont shop completely naked

Some people just aren’t themselves without a coffee in the morning.

A Pennsylvania man showed a little too much of himself at a Vermont shop on Friday, when he walked in completely naked and bought a cup of joe.

The bizarre incident happened at Bring You Vermont, a general store in the small town of Bennington. The store’s owner, Ryan Hassett, says his 19-year-old daughter was running the register at the time. He praised her for staying calm throughout the man’s visit, which would have been entirely uneventful if he’d only been wearing clothes.

“I have no problem with somebody acting natural and stuff,” Hassett told NBC 5 News. “But I’m not encouraging people to come into our establishment au naturel.”

Hassett has released security footage showing the naked middle-aged man buying a coffee and hanging out to chat with the cashier before strolling out with his cup of coffee in hand.

One could argue that he’s not entirely naked in the video, as he appears to be wearing glasses when he walks in. But he quickly takes them off when he starts talking to the cashier to ask her if the store sells coffee.

“We do, yep. It’s right around the corner,” the cashier says in the video. “We have some drip coffee, and we also have —”

“Oh what is it, self-serve?” the man interjects.

“Yep,” says the cashier.

“OK,” he says, in a casual tone of voice.

The cashier does not mention his nakedness.

The man pours himself a coffee, then returns to the counter to pay for it. He appeared to be carrying a wallet in one hand, as he obviously did not have pockets.

The naked man asks the woman to recommend a swimming destination, then strolls out of the store.

“All right, see you later,” he says.

“All right, take care,” she says.

As of this writing, the man’s identity and motivation have not been revealed.

Bennington, Vt. outlaws lewd behaviour, but public nudity alone is not illegal.

The town is in the southwestern part of Vermont, near a national forest. It’s also a 35-minute drive away from the nearest nude beach.

However, the naked man would’ve needed a car to get there — and he clearly didn’t have many places to hide a set of keys.