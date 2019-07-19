Tiger takes a catnap on villager’s bed during India flood

A homeowner in the flood-stricken Indian state of Assam entered his bedroom on Thursday to find a fully-grown, slightly exhausted female tiger snoozing on his bed.

The tiger was first spotted crossing the highway boundary that surrounds Kaziranga National Park on Thursday morning, according to the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), an animal welfare organization operating in the area. The forested park is home to hundreds of animals, but over 95 per cent of its area has been submerged by the floodwaters, WTI says.

“Probably disturbed, [the tiger] jumped across the wall of a scrap garage and took refuge in the dark room,” WTI tweeted.

The homeowner discovered the tiger in his bedroom a short time later and called in forestry officials to remove it.

“This tiger chooses bed ‘n breakfast to escape the Assam floods,” WTI wrote. The organization also shared several photos of the big cat lounging on the homeowner’s bed.

A veterinarian tranquilized the tiger and forestry officials cleared a path for it to cross a highway and return to the forest after sundown.

As the sun goes down, our team prepares to block the highway and clear the area to provide a safe passage to the tiger.

The WTI hailed everyone involved for using the “utmost patience and coordination” to save the tiger.

The northeastern state of Assam has been hit by heavy flooding due to early monsoon rains. Millions of people have been stranded by the floodwaters, which also threaten wild animals, livestock and food supplies.

More than 5.8 million people have been displaced and at least 30 have died since Assam’s Brahmaputra River flooded in early July. Flooding has killed at least 153 people across India, Nepal and Bangladesh amid the start of monsoon season.

The WTI has been following the crisis from an animal-focused perspective, tweeting photos and videos of various rescues.

Wildlife officials have rescued several deer, elephants and even a few baby rhinos over the last week.

A good shower after being pulled out of flood waters, veterinarian to examine for injuries and a time for stablisation at the wildlife rescue centre. Life of a rescued baby rhino.



The WTI says 17 animals have died due to flooding in Kaziranga National Park. Nine of them were killed trying to cross the highways that surround the park.

“The story doesn’t end here,” WTI tweeted. “As flood intensifies each year, education, awareness of people and preparedness of ground staff is critical.”

