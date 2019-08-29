Anthrax kills 7 animals in southeastern Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture says an anthrax case was confirmed in the rural municipality (RM) of Golden West.

Laboratory results on Thursday confirmed anthrax was the cause of death for seven animals in a southeastern area of the province, according to government officials.

Animal cases pose minimal risk to humans, but people can still be infected through direct contact with sick animals or carcasses, the ministry said. In cases where people have been exposed to an infected animal, they should contact a health professional for advice.

The ministry is advising Saskatchewan producers to be on the lookout for anthrax in their animals.

Bison, cattle, sheep and goats are highly susceptible and horses can be infected as well. Affected animals are usually found dead without any signs of illness.

Anyone who suspects the presence of anthrax is advised not to move or disturb the carcass and to contact their local veterinarian immediately for diagnosis.

The carcass of any animal suspected of being infected should be protected from scavengers to prevent it from spreading in the environment.

Anthrax is caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis, which can survive in spore form for decades in soil.

Flooding and drying can lead to a build-up of the spores on pastures and sloughs. Officials said spores can also surface when the ground is dug up or when there is excessive run-off.

Livestock can get infected by eating forage contaminated with spores.

Producers in regions that have experienced previous outbreaks are strongly encouraged to vaccinate their animals each year.