Sask. Environment Ministry looking for help finding suspected poacher

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment is looking for help locating a suspected poacher who ran over and killed an antelope.

According to the ministry, on July 22 or 23 someone drove into a lentil field four miles east of the hamlet of Stranraer along Highway 31 between Rosetown and Kerrobert to chase down the antelope.

They removed its horns and left the animal for dead in the field.

The vehicle was believed to have been travelling eastbound at the time.

Police were able to recover evidence at the scene, but no one has been caught yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Turn in Poachers line at 1-800-667-7561.

