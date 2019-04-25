200 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped in Northern B.C. in 2nd incident this month

Fisheries officials are investigating a second mass dump of crabs in the province’s north.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) was tipped off last Wednesday about the dump site, about 20 kilometres west of Hazelton.

DFO officers arrived to find about 200 Dungeness crab carcasses dumped off the side of Skeena Crossing Road, the agency said in a media release.

The dump was similar in nature to another illegal dump of about 250 crabs found on April 2, also near Hazelton.

“The crab at the second site appeared to be heavily decayed leading officers to believe it had been there for several weeks before discovery,” said the DFO.

“Fishery officers are confident the second location is related to the wastage that was discovered in early April along Highway 16.”

The DFO says it received a number of tips related to the first dump site, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Observe Record Report line at 1-800-465-4336.