Electric cooktops recalled over concerns they could randomly turn on

Health Canada has announced a recall on certain electric cooktop models over concerns they could potentially turn on by themselves.

The recall affects 17 model numbers of ceramic glass cooktops sold under the brands Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir.

“The cooktop surface elements may potentially energize without any consumer interaction, posing a fire hazard to consumers,” Health Canada said on its website Wednesday.

READ MORE: More than 150,000 Contigo kids’ water bottles recalled over choking hazard

There have been no reports of injury associated with the issue in Canada, though Health Canada said as of Aug. 9, Whirlpool has received one report of cabinet damage due to the cooktop being on for too long.

In the U.S., where the products have also been recalled, there have been 110 reported incidents — including four reports of items igniting and two reports of minor burns.

READ MORE: Toxic acid found in children’s toy, prompts recall

About 2,838 cooktops affected by the recall have been sold in Canada. They were purchased between March 2017 and August of this year.

Health Canada said anyone who has bought one of the models should reach out to Whirlpool immediately for a free replacement.

They say the unit should be turned off through the circuit breaker unless it’s necessary to use the cooktop on an interim basis.

“Do not leave flammable materials or empty cookware on or near the cooktop,” the agency said.