Saskatoon taxis join Uber, buses as part of Transit+ app

Taxi drivers in Saskatoon could soon be getting called out more now that they’re joining the city’s Transit+ app.

On Thursday, the city and riide announced a new partnership that allows users to decide whether they want to take public transit, Uber, bicycle or taxi or a combination of them to travel across the city.

“Our mission and vision is to be a part of a transportation ecosystem, connecting people and communities through better transportation. Collaborating with other transportation providers on projects such as Transit+ is an integral part of creating mobility as a service here in Saskatoon,” riide general manager Carlo Triolo said in a news release.

Previously the app had access to Uber and city bus information.

The city’s transit director said making more options available is the best for convenient movement across the city.

“Getting to one app where you can do everything from inside that one app is one of the things that it a goal. And what you’re seeing in a lot of European areas is the city puts out a major app and that becomes the app that rules them all, so to speak,” Saskatoon Transit director Jim McDonald said.

He added that most parts of the city have adequate transit service, but areas in the north industrial area are more difficult to access.

The city said on average, about 6,000 people use the app on a daily basis with more use taking place during the post-secondary school year.

The app can be downloaded for Android and iPhone at www.transit.app.