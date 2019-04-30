Bus rapid transit routes approved by Saskatoon city council

Saskatoon city council had a lengthy meeting spanning into the evening on Monday, with both bus rapid transit (BRT) routes and bike lanes being hot topics.

Council voted on two locations for BRT routes to allow easier movement of public transit.

Councillors unanimously voted in favour of having a downtown BRT route on 1st Avenue – but after some discussion.

The city is hopeful the change could spur development in the area and be part of the future planning for the possibility of a downtown arena. The BRT route would also allow for transit riders to access Midtown Plaza.

The downtown route includes dedicated transit lanes in the centre of 1st Avenue with two median stations – at the 21st Street and 23rd Street intersections.

The proposal for the Nutana Broadway BRT was voted 10-1 in favour of the BRT option for mixed traffic use.

Coun. Randy Donauer was not in favour of the BRT route on Broadway.

“I think we’ve seen a mixture of views on Broadway from various different residents; the bus riders of Saskatoon prefer that it go there and I respect their opinion,” he said.

“I’ve had some business owners reach out to me and express concerns.”

There would be no dedicated BRT lanes on Broadway, according to the city. Transit signal priority measures would be installed, with BRT sharing the lane with motor vehicle traffic.

Construction is expected to start in 2023, with a completion date of 2025. The cost of the two BRT lines is estimated at $7.3 million.

Bike lanes in the downtown core were also on the agenda.

Council discussed scrapping the 4th Avenue lanes and moving it to 3rd Avenue to connect riders to the Traffic Bridge and existing bike lanes on Victoria Avenue.

Some business owners expressed concern over the loss of parking for businesses located on 3rd Avenue.

Councillors agreed to have the 4th Avenue bike lanes removed by the end of June, but said more engagement is needed on the design of sidewalk and cycling infrastructure along approved corridors in the downtown active transportation network.

The city wants to develop more transit options as part of the city’s growth plan towards a population of half a million people.