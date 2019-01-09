Saskatoon Transit ridership rises by 8.4% in 2018

Saskatoon Transit is expecting to top more than a million rides per month in 2019.

Annual ridership increased by 8.4 per cent in 2018, and transit director Jim McDonald said a focus on customers is a key to continued growth.

“In order to keep increasing our ridership numbers, we must continue to focus on the customer first,” McDonald said in a statement.

“The key to our success is overall improved service, a better customer experience and technology that supports both.”

After a decline in 2016, transit had a ridership increase of roughly two per cent in 2017, and 8.4 per cent in the first 11 months of 2018.

McDonald said the increase is remarkable given ridership has fallen or only risen incrementally in many markets.

“Any increase in ridership is encouraging to see, but 8 per cent is incredible,” he said.

“It shows people are recognizing transit as a viable alternative.”

McDonald said work continues on implementing a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

“Changes already made will support a successful BRT system in Saskatoon,” he said.

“The new system, which features a plan for crisscrossing, high-frequency routes, will connect different parts of the city.”

More high-frequency routes were added by Saskatoon Transit in 2018, and officials will undertake a bus stop audit in 2019 to ensure bus stops are located appropriately around the city.