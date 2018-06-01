Saskatoon Transit offers new route to medical and health facilities

Saskatoon Transit hopes a new pilot bus route will make it easier for riders to get to and from medical and health facilities.

The route, which starts on June 1, will run between eight facilities in the city.

“Saskatoon Transit, along with the Saskatoon Council on Aging and the Saskatoon Health Authority, recognized a gap in our current network,” said Jim McDonald, the director of Saskatoon Transit.

“Access to some medical and health facilities on our existing routes sometimes requires our riders to walk long distances.”

McDonald said the aim is to make the buildings more accessible.

Route 808 will run every 45 minutes between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays from the following facilities:

City Hall

Saskatoon Housing Authority

Royal University Hospital/Cancer Centre

Field House

Luther Tower

Ronald McDonald House

City Hospital

Medical Arts Building

Buses on the route will have low floor service to provide Access Transit customers with an alternative transportation option.

Saskatoon Transit said it will look at making the route permanent in the future if the pilot run is successful.