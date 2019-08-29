Squamish paraglider suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into log boom

A 40-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a paragliding accident in Squamish on Thursday.

Squamish RCMP says first responders were called around 7:45 a.m. to reports the man had fallen into the log boom area of the blind channel portion of Howe Sound.

Firefighters and RCMP were able to retrieve the man using a police boat and transport him to paramedics, who airlifted him to hospital.

Police say it appears the man was paragliding off the Stawamus Chief, but went into a spin and fell into the log boom area, just to the west of his launch point.

