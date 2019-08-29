Politics
August 29, 2019 3:27 pm

N.B. government faces backlog without new lieutenant-governor

By Kevin Bissett The Canadian Press

Lieutenant Governor of New Brunswick Jocelyne Roy Vienneau delivers the Throne Speech at the New Brunswick Legislature in Fredericton, N.B., on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/James West
A delay by the federal government in appointing a new lieutenant-governor for New Brunswick is creating a logjam of unfinished business for the provincial government.

Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau, the first Acadian woman to hold the office, died Aug. 2 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Important government business, including providing royal assent to bills, can’t be completed until the lieutenant governor signs an order-in-council.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the delay is holding up some business.

“We have orders-in-council that we aren’t able to pass through the system because they have to be approved by the (lieutenant-governor). We have a bit of a backlog. Some of them are more time sensitive than others,” Higgs said Thursday.

“At this point I would say we’re managing the sensitivity in time … but the longer this goes on, the more of a backlog we get, and the more time constraints become a challenge.”

Lieutenant-governors are appointed by the prime minister, but a spokesperson for his office said Thursday that there was nothing to announce yet.

When Saskatchewan Lt.-Gov. Thomas Molloy died in July, Russell Mirasty was appointed as a replacement just 15 days later.

Roy Vienneau was appointed by former prime minister Stephen Harper in 2014.

Lieutenant-governors usually serve for a term of at least five years.

