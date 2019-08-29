Canada
London police arrest 23-year-old after five break-and-enters reported downtown

By Staff Global News

Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL
London police say a local man is in custody in relation to a number of break-and-enters downtown since Monday.

Officials say they were called to investigate five break-ins to downtown businesses between August 26-28.

Investigations determined that the same individual was responsible for each incident, police say.

Police arrested a 23-year-old London man on Thursday morning.

The suspect has been charged with four counts of break-and-enter and theft, three counts of possession of break-in instruments and an attempt to commit a dual procedure offence.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on Thursday.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

