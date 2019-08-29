Oakville police say stabbing may have followed road rage incident

Halton Regional Police have charged a teenager from Oakville in connection to a stabbing that may have been ignited by a road rage incident, officers say.

Police and paramedics were called to a commercial plaza on Cross Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 22 after an employee of a business was stabbed by an unknown suspect.

The victim was taken to hospital to undergo surgery for a stab wound and has since been released.

Investigators say they believe the victim was involved in a road rage incident that may have been a catalyst to the violent attack.

Police arrested 19-year-old Devan Dhindsa of Oakville Thursday morning and have charged him with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Dhindsa was held pending a bail hearing Friday.

