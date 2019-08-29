Oakville police say stabbing may have followed road rage incident
Halton Regional Police have charged a teenager from Oakville in connection to a stabbing that may have been ignited by a road rage incident, officers say.
Police and paramedics were called to a commercial plaza on Cross Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 22 after an employee of a business was stabbed by an unknown suspect.
The victim was taken to hospital to undergo surgery for a stab wound and has since been released.
Investigators say they believe the victim was involved in a road rage incident that may have been a catalyst to the violent attack.
Halton Police arrest an 19 year old Oakville man for having stabbed a man at a commercial business on Cross Ave, Oakville on August 22, 2019. https://t.co/RC2Qq1lMzL @HaltonPolice ^pf pic.twitter.com/AFbbcfNs6p
— HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) August 29, 2019
Police arrested 19-year-old Devan Dhindsa of Oakville Thursday morning and have charged him with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Dhindsa was held pending a bail hearing Friday.
