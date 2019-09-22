Canada election: Oakville

Liberal John Oliver won the riding in 2015 beating incumbent Conservative Terence Young by around 4,000 votes. In February, Oliver announced he was leaving federal politics to spend more time with his family.

Candidates

Liberals: Anita Anand

Conservatives: Terence Young

NDP: Jerome Adamo

Green: James Elwick

People’s Party Of Canada: JD Meaney

The riding of Oakville stretches from Winston Churchill Boulevard in the east to Burloak Drive in the west and everything south of Upper Middle Road, along with the Clearview neighbourhood.

The Oakville riding was created in 1996 from parts of Halton and Oakville-Milton ridings. It has a riding population of around 182,520.