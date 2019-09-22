Decision Canada 2019

More
Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Oakville

By Staff Global News

The federal riding of Oakville, Ontario.

Elections Canada
A A

Liberal John Oliver won the riding in 2015 beating incumbent Conservative Terence Young by around 4,000 votes. In February, Oliver announced he was leaving federal politics to spend more time with his family.

Candidates

Liberals: Anita Anand
Conservatives: Terence Young
NDP: Jerome Adamo
Green: James Elwick
People’s Party Of Canada: JD Meaney

The riding of Oakville stretches from Winston Churchill Boulevard in the east to Burloak Drive in the west and everything south of Upper Middle Road, along with the Clearview neighbourhood.

The Oakville riding was created in 1996 from parts of Halton and Oakville-Milton ridings. It has a riding population of around 182,520.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 Canada Election
canada election
canada election 2019
Canada Politics
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
oakville results
Oakville riding
Oakville riding results

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.