August 29, 2019 1:33 pm

Stoney Creek tow truck driver charged with stunt driving

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Police have charged a 33-year-old man with stunt driving after officers say he was clocked going 70 kilometres per hour above the speed limit.

Hamilton police have charged a tow truck driver with stunt driving after they say a vehicle was clocked going more than double the speed limit in Upper Stoney Creek.

Police say officers were conducting speed enforcement in the area of First Road East and Mud Street East on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., police say they spotted a red 2008 Chevrolet Silverado tow truck passing another vehicle “at an astonishing rate of speed” while going southbound on First Road East.

The vehicle was clocked going 130 kilometres per hour — 70 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit.

Police pulled over the tow truck and charged a 33-year-old man with speeding and stunt driving.

The man’s driver’s licence has been suspended for seven days, and his vehicle has been impounded for a week.

The driver will appear in court on Sept. 25.

