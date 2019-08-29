Stoney Creek tow truck driver charged with stunt driving

Hamilton police have charged a tow truck driver with stunt driving after they say a vehicle was clocked going more than double the speed limit in Upper Stoney Creek.

Police say officers were conducting speed enforcement in the area of First Road East and Mud Street East on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., police say they spotted a red 2008 Chevrolet Silverado tow truck passing another vehicle “at an astonishing rate of speed” while going southbound on First Road East.

HPS has charged a Tow Truck driver with stunt driving after he is caught doing 70 km/hr over the posted speed limit. He now faces a 7-day license suspension as well as an impounded work truck. https://t.co/UIWWkO7D1N #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/dzxQzJufks — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 29, 2019

The vehicle was clocked going 130 kilometres per hour — 70 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit.

Police pulled over the tow truck and charged a 33-year-old man with speeding and stunt driving.

READ MORE: Hamilton police charge 2 with stunt driving, including 14-year-old boy

The man’s driver’s licence has been suspended for seven days, and his vehicle has been impounded for a week.

The driver will appear in court on Sept. 25.