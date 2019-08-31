What’s open and closed on Labour Day in Winnipeg
While everyone takes in their last blast of summer during the Labour Day long-weekend, many businesses will be adjusting hours or closing on Monday.
Errands:
- All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed.
- Most provincial offices will be closed.
- Garbage and recycling collection will take place.
- Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail, post offices operated by private companies may be open.
- The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7.
- Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open, other depots will be closed.
Transportation:
Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.
Shopping:
- Kildonan Place: Closed
- Polo Park: Closed
- Garden City Shopping Centre: Closed
- St. Vital Mall: Closed
- Outlet Collection Winnipeg: Closed
- Grant Park Shopping Centre: Closed
- Some amenities, such as movie theatres, will be open at malls.
- Most grocery and big box stores will be closed or run on limited hours.
- Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed.
Recreation:
Indoor pools will be closed in Winnipeg.
Weather permitting, the following outdoor pools will be open.
- St. Vital
- Transcona Aquatic Park
- Fort Garry Lions
- Westdale
- Freighthouse
- Kildonan Park
The following wading pools will be open as well weather permitting:
- Central Park
- Dakota Park
- Machray Park
- Shaughnessy Park
- West Kildonan Memorial CC
- Westdale
Weather permitting, all spray pads will be open 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
City golf courses: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Attractions:
- Canadian Museum for Human Rights: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Manitoba Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Manitoba Children’s Museum: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fall Hours and Maintenance
- The Children’s Museum will be closed Sept. 3 to Sept. 6. Will re-open Sept. 7 with fall hours in effect.
