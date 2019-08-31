What’s open and closed on Labour Day in Winnipeg

While everyone takes in their last blast of summer during the Labour Day long-weekend, many businesses will be adjusting hours or closing on Monday.

Errands:

All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed.

Most provincial offices will be closed.

Garbage and recycling collection will take place.

Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail, post offices operated by private companies may be open.

The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open, other depots will be closed.

Transportation:

Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.

Shopping:

Kildonan Place: Closed

Polo Park: Closed

Garden City Shopping Centre: Closed

St. Vital Mall: Closed

Outlet Collection Winnipeg: Closed

Grant Park Shopping Centre: Closed

Some amenities, such as movie theatres, will be open at malls.

Most grocery and big box stores will be closed or run on limited hours.

Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed.

Recreation:

Indoor pools will be closed in Winnipeg.

Weather permitting, the following outdoor pools will be open.

St. Vital

Transcona Aquatic Park

Fort Garry Lions

Westdale

Freighthouse

Kildonan Park

The following wading pools will be open as well weather permitting:

Central Park

Dakota Park

Machray Park

Shaughnessy Park

West Kildonan Memorial CC

Westdale

Weather permitting, all spray pads will be open 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

City golf courses: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Attractions:

Canadian Museum for Human Rights: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manitoba Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manitoba Children’s Museum: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fall Hours and Maintenance

The Children’s Museum will be closed Sept. 3 to Sept. 6. Will re-open Sept. 7 with fall hours in effect.