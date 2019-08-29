Hwy. 401 closed at Hwy. 8 after truck carrying garbage catches fire: OPP

Highway 401 is closed near Highway 8 in Cambridge after a transport truck filled with garbage caught fire early Thursday morning, according to OPP.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the truck caught fire at around 3 a.m. and that it could be a while before the road is reopened as Cambridge firefighters are still working to extinguish the blaze.

“Due to the ongoing fire, they are going to need to get into that load and spread outs it load, either onto the highway or someplace, to put out the fire completely so they can get it off the highway,” Schmidt said.

He says it will require an excavator to pull out the garbage, but the truck itself could also cause delays.

“The trailer tires are also burnt. We are not able to move the trailer until it is stabilized, and there are may be issues to the walls of the trailer as well,” Schmidt explained.

He says rubberneckers headed eastbound on Highway 401 are also causing delays in the other direction.

Those headed west on Highway 401 can access the highway at Homer Watson Boulevard, but Schmidt says the exodus from the highway is causing delays all over Cambridge.

“Traffic through the Cambridge area is completely paralyzed,” he said.