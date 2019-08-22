Kitchener on-ramp from Hwy. 8 to Hwy. 401 Eastbound to close Friday overnight

Those travellers who access Highway 401 from King Street in Kitchener will get some good news and some short-lived bad news on Friday.

The good news is that the Highway 401 eastbound on-ramp from King Street East/Shantz Hill is scheduled to reopen Friday after months of construction, according to MTO.

The bad news is that access for travellers headed in the opposite direction will experience a closure — albeit a short-lived one — for the on-ramp.

The MTO says the Highway 8 eastbound ramp to Highway 401 eastbound will be closed on Friday night from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

“The King Street/Shantz Hill Road ramp to Highway 401 eastbound will be open before this temporary closure,” MTO spokesperson Christina Martin told Global News via email.

The work in the area is far from done, as Martin says there will be full closures of the Highway 401 westbound to King Street east/Shantz Hill ramp and to the Highway 8 westbound ramp following Labour Day weekend.

She says the ramps won’t close at the same time and announcements will be made prior to closure dates.

