Highway 7 resurfacing between Guelph and Kitchener to take place at night

Good news for rush-hour commuters who travel on Highway 7 between Guelph and Kitchener.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) told Global News that the resurfacing work on the highway next month will take place at night.

“As resurfacing work on Highway 7 will take place at night, drivers can expect single lane closures overnight with flagging operations to complete the work,” MTO communications coordinator Liane Fisher Bloxam told Global News.

The highway will be resurfaced from 300 metres west of Spitzig Road in Breslau through to the west limits of Guelph.

She says the target date for completion is the end of October.

The work comes with a $3-million price tag and has been contracted to Capital Paving.

She also provided an update for another project which will affect those that travel the highways in and around Kitchener.

“New lighting will be installed at the Highway 7/8-Trussler Road interchange this fall,” she said. “Construction is expected to start at the beginning of October.”

