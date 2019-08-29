Pedestrian hit by unmarked Winnipeg police vehicle
A A
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by an unmarked police vehicle in the Centennial area.
Winnipeg police say officers were called to Isabel Street around 1:50 a.m. Thursday.
READ MORE: Sections of Osborne Street closed after pedestrian struck by vehicle
The woman is in stable condition and police blocked Isabel Street off from William Avenue to McDermot Avenue until about 7:45 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.