August 29, 2019 8:51 am

Pedestrian hit by unmarked Winnipeg police vehicle

By Global News

An unmarked Winnipeg Police cruiser hit a pedestrian early Thursday morning. The pedestrian is in stable condition.

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by an unmarked police vehicle in the Centennial area.

Winnipeg police say officers were called to Isabel Street around 1:50 a.m. Thursday.

The woman is in stable condition and police blocked Isabel Street off from William Avenue to McDermot Avenue until about 7:45 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

