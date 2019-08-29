Pedestrian hit by unmarked Winnipeg police vehicle

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by an unmarked police vehicle in the Centennial area.

Winnipeg police say officers were called to Isabel Street around 1:50 a.m. Thursday.

The woman is in stable condition and police blocked Isabel Street off from William Avenue to McDermot Avenue until about 7:45 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.