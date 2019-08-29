Crime
August 29, 2019 8:31 am
Updated: August 29, 2019 8:37 am

Pritchard Avenue home catches fire for third time in less than a year

A vacant house on Pritchard Avenue caught fire Wednesday evening - the third time in less than a year.

A vacant home in the city’s North End caught fire for the third time in less than a year, and spread to a neighbouring home Wednesday.

The house at 679 Pritchard Ave. caught fire at about 7:30 p.m. and spread to 681 Pritchard Ave.

“A defensive attack was launched until it was safe enough to have crews enter both homes to finish fighting the fire. The fire was declared under control at approximately 7:53 p.m.,” said the city.

Inside one of the homes firefighters found two kittens and Winnipeg Animal Services were called to care for the pair.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The home previously caught fire in December of 2018 and again in June of this year.

A fire at 679 Pritchard Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.

A fire at 679 Pritchard Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.

A fire at 679 Pritchard Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.

The house at 679 Pritchard Ave. on fire Wednesday, Aug. 28.

