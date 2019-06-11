Crime
June 11, 2019 6:12 pm

Vacant house on Pritchard Avenue catches fire – again

By Senior Online Producer  Global News
Scott Duarte/Global News
A A

A vacant home that burned in December, burned again on Tuesday afternoon.

A house in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue in the North End went up in flames at about 4:30 p.m.

It appears the fire started in the garage and moved to the house, and also set a hydro pole on fire.

The home next door may also have suffered damage.

RELATED: Winnipeg firefighters battle a blaze on Pritchard Avenue in December. 

Global News has reached out to the City and Winnipeg police for comment. There was no immediate word on injuries.

The same house caught fire in December, and police at the time deemed the fire “suspicious.” That time, the house fire was relatively small and caused about $10,000 damage.

Image from iOS (8)

The fire appears to have started in the garage at a house on Pritchard Avenue Tuesday June 11, 2019.

Scott Duarte/Global News
Image from iOS (7)

Firefighters douse a hydro pole at a home on Pritchard Avenue Tuesday June 11, 2019.

Scott Duarte/Global News
Image from iOS (6)
Image from iOS (3)
Image from iOS (5)

Winnipeg firefighters on the scene of a house fire on Pritchard Avenue Tuesday June 11, 2019.

Scott Duarte/Global News
Image from iOS (4)

Smoke rises from a house on Pritchard Avenue Tuesday June 11, 2019.

Scott Duarte/Global News

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
North End
Pritchard avenue fire
Winnipeg fire
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.