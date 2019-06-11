Vacant house on Pritchard Avenue catches fire – again

A vacant home that burned in December, burned again on Tuesday afternoon.

A house in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue in the North End went up in flames at about 4:30 p.m.

It appears the fire started in the garage and moved to the house, and also set a hydro pole on fire.

The home next door may also have suffered damage.

Global News has reached out to the City and Winnipeg police for comment. There was no immediate word on injuries.

The same house caught fire in December, and police at the time deemed the fire “suspicious.” That time, the house fire was relatively small and caused about $10,000 damage.