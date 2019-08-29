Crime
August 29, 2019 6:25 am
Updated: August 29, 2019 6:29 am

Your Ward News publisher set to be sentenced for promoting hate

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: The pair behind a controversial newspaper in Toronto have been found guilty of promoting hate against women and Jews.

TORONTO – The publisher of a free Toronto newspaper that promoted hatred against Jews and women is expected to be sentenced today.

The prosecution wants 77-year-old LeRoy St. Germaine jailed for six months.

St. Germaine was found guilty in January of two hate counts but sentencing has been delayed repeatedly.

A week ago, the editor of Your Ward News was given a one-year term.

The judge said he would have given James Sears a stiffer sentence had the law had allowed.

The judge said the publication promoted hate to a large audience, both in print and online.

WATCH: Sentencing delayed for editor-in-chief of Your Ward News

