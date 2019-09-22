Canada election: Flamborough–Glanbrook
Flamborough–Glanbrook is a large rural riding surrounding the core areas of Hamilton and Ancaster. It was a new riding in the 2015 election and was won by Conservative David Sweet.
Candidates
Liberals: Jennifer Stebbing
Conservatives: David Sweet (Incumbent)
NDP: Allison Cillis
Green: Janet Errygers
People’s Party Of Canada: David J. Tilden
Flamborough-Glanbrook includes virtually any part of the large Municipality of Hamilton that doesn’t include the city core, Ancaster, Dundas, or Stoney Creek. The largest population centres are Leckie Park and Waterdown. Much of this new riding was formerly in Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale, with the rest coming from Niagara West-Glanbrook. It has a riding population of around 97,081.
